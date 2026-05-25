Sean Zawadzki headshot

Sean Zawadzki News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Zawadzki recorded one tackle (one won) and four clearances in Sunday's 2-0 win over Atlanta United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 23rd minute.

Zawadzki kept his third clean sheet of the season Sunday, helping keep Atlanta to just two shots on target. He made four clearances, won one tackle and blocked one shot in his full 90 minutes of action. He will now be away from club football for nearly two months due to the World Cup break.

Sean Zawadzki
Columbus Crew
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