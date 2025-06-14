Sean Zawadzki News: Starts against Whitecaps

Zawadzki (knee) has been included in the starting XI for Saturday's matchup versus Vancouver Whitecaps.

Zawadzki is ready to play after being sidelined for two games. He's expected to feature as a center-back alongside Yevgen Cheberko, with Steven Moreira serving as a bench option. During the current MLS season, Zawadzki has scored twice while averaging 3.6 clearances, 2.4 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per match.