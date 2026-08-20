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Sean Zawadzki News: Two shots in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Zawadzki generated two shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to CF Montreal.

Zawadzki was tied for the team lead in shots Wednesday as a center back, proof of how poor the Columbus attack was in the loss. Zawadzki and the defense also allowed a season-high seven shots on target, so it was a poor match from the Crew on both ends of the pitch. He finished the match with four clearances and two tackles as he played the full 90 minutes for the 20th straight match.

Sean Zawadzki
Columbus Crew
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