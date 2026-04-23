Sebastiaan Bornauw Injury: Picks up injury, likely to play

Bornauw is suffering from a slight ankle injury but is still likely to be an option Sunday against Chelsea, according to manager Daniel Farke. "During the warm-up, he rolled his ankle, and it was not ideal. Yesterday it was pretty, pretty sore. Also, today, he was not able to join us in team training, but I hope it is not too bad. At least it seems that there is no ligament injury. I hope to have him back in training tomorrow, and if he is back in training, then he would also be available."

Bornauw has a few question marks heading into Sunday, but he appears to be on the better side of the injury, as it looks like he will be an option if he trains Friday. This is good news for the club as they could be without Jayden Bogle (foot), likely to force Bornauw into the starting defense if fit, and Bogle misses out. That said, if he trains this week and passes fitness testing Sunday, the defender could very well see an elevated role from his depth spot.