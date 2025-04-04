Sebastiaan Bornauw Injury: Questionable against Union Berlin

Bornauw (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against Union Berlin, coach Ralph Hasenhuttl said in a press conference. "Seb may also be out, having felt pain in the foot he's been having problems with."

Bornauw is dealing with foot pain and is questionable for Sunday's match against Union Berlin. His absence would be a big blow due to key injuries in the backline and could also give David Odogu his first minutes of the season.