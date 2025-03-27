Sebastiaan Bornauw Injury: Should be available Saturday

Bornauw (foot) should be available for Saturday's clash against Heidenheim, according to Wolfsburger Allgemeine.

Bornauw has missed the last three games with a foot injury but is expected to return for Saturday's match against Heidenheim. His availability is timely as Denis Vavro is a late call due to a thigh issue. If Vavro is unavailable, Bornauw would likely take his place in defense.