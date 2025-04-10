Sebastiaan Bornauw Injury: Unlikely returning this season

Bornauw (foot) will unlikely return this season, coach Ralph Hasenhuttl said in the press conference. "Sabastiaan has problems with his metatarsal, and it will probably be difficult for him to return this season. He'll be out for three to four weeks in any case, and after that we'll have to see if it makes sense to bring him back in so quickly and force it."

Bornauw is unlikely to feature again this season after sustaining a foot injury that will sideline him for at least one month. His absence is not expected to affect the starting lineup as he has mostly served as a bench option this season.