Sebastiaan Bornauw headshot

Sebastiaan Bornauw News: Assists in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Bornauw assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Bochum. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.

Bornauw has been limited with minutes of late, only playing 31 minutes in the previous five matches. He was able to play 32 minutes against Bochum, recording his first assist of the season as he continues to build up form following his calf injury.

Sebastiaan Bornauw
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
