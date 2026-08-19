Sebastiaan Bornauw News: Joins HSV on loan
Bornauw has joined Hamburger SV on loan for the 2026-27 season from Premier League club Leeds United, the club announced.
Bornauw made 12 Premier League appearances and five in cup competitions for Leeds after joining last year, and previously played in the Bundesliga for Wolfsburg from 2021 to 2025 and Cologne from 2019 to 2021, giving him 140 appearances in Germany's top flight before this third stint in the league. The Belgian center back came through Anderlecht's academy, turning professional at 19, and has earned four caps for Belgium's senior national team. Bornauw is expected to start in central defense alongside Nicolas Capaldo and Jordan Torunarigha as he brings physical presence, aerial ability and leadership qualities to Hamburg's backline. His experience across multiple Bundesliga stops positions him to take on an organizing role in the defense right away.
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