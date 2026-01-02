Bornauw was taken off the field late into Thursday's field after his first appearance in around a month with what appeared to be an injury, but looks to only be dealing with fatigue. This is solid news for the club, although they will wait to see if he is still ready for starting minutes again come Sunday's match against Manchester United. If he is unable to start, the club will likely need to move a wing-back more central to keep their three-back or turn to Sam Byram, who has yet to start this campaign.