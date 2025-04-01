Sebastiaan Bornauw News: Makes five clearances in loss

Bornauw recorded two tackles (two won), five clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against FC Heidenheim.

Bornauw was back in the starting XI after missing three games with a foot injury. The centerback led Wolfsburg in clearances on defense, but couldn't help them avoid the home loss. He also had the most aerials won (seven) and duels won (nine) among all players in the match.