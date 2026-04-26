Sebastiaan Bornauw headshot

Sebastiaan Bornauw News: Returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Bornauw (ankle) is on the bench for Sunday's clash with Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Bornauw was expected to be back fit for Sunday's clash and he's done just that. He's back on the bench Sunday and available for some role. He's been a limited player even when fully fit, so this is his normal role, especially with Jayden Bogle (foot) starting.

Sebastiaan Bornauw
Leeds United
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