Sebastiaan Bornauw headshot

Sebastiaan Bornauw News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Bornauw (foot) is in the starting XI for Saturday's match against Heidenheim.

Bornauw is with his team again after three matches out due to a foot injury, with the defender starting immediately after the injury. He has not seen a start since Oct. 20 prior to Saturday, so he will hope to see more minutes moving forward in this spot, starting in eight of his 14 appearances this season.

Sebastiaan Bornauw
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
