Sebastiaan Bornauw News: Starting Saturday
Bornauw (foot) is in the starting XI for Saturday's match against Heidenheim.
Bornauw is with his team again after three matches out due to a foot injury, with the defender starting immediately after the injury. He has not seen a start since Oct. 20 prior to Saturday, so he will hope to see more minutes moving forward in this spot, starting in eight of his 14 appearances this season.
