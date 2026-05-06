Sebastian Berhalter News: Assists in road draw

Berhalter assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), three chances created, six crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Los Angeles Galaxy. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 84th minute.

Berhalter created Mathias Laborda's equalizer in the 81st minute with his fourth assist in the season. The midfielder led Vancouver in crosses as usual, while logging the second-most shots and chances created. He also received his second yellow card 10 appearances (nine starts).