Sebastian Berhalter headshot

Sebastian Berhalter News: Assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Berhalter assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), 12 crosses (seven accurate) and 11 corners in Saturday's 2-0 win versus New York City FC.

Berhalter is back on the scoresheet for a second straight game, already at three goals and assist through seven matches. Per 90 minutes played, the midfielder is already averaging about 3.5 accurate crosses and 3.6 tackles per game.

Sebastian Berhalter
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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