Sebastian Berhalter News: Assists in win

Berhalter assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), 12 crosses (seven accurate) and 11 corners in Saturday's 2-0 win versus New York City FC.

Berhalter is back on the scoresheet for a second straight game, already at three goals and assist through seven matches. Per 90 minutes played, the midfielder is already averaging about 3.5 accurate crosses and 3.6 tackles per game.