Sebastian Berhalter News: Busy creatively

Berhalter had one shot (one on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory against FC Dallas.

Berhalter was busy whipping in crosses throughout Saturday's clash, sending in nine while continue a role on set-pieces. Vancouver are rolling to start 2025 and Berhalter is playing a large part in that. Berhalter could see his upside limited as Vancouver gets healthier, which could eat into his set-piece duty.