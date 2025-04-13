Sebastian Berhalter News: Consistent in sub appearance

Berhalter registered one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 5-1 victory over Austin FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.

Berhalter came on for the final 30 minutes of the game and caused Austin some difficulty. He took a shot which he pit on target and continued his run as the main set-piece taker for the team by taking two corners.