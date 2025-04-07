Sebastian Berhalter News: Earns assist

Berhalter assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 win over Colorado Rapids.

Berhalter provided one assist while taking a pair of corners during Saturday's win. The midfielder did well throughout the match, linking the entire team together well and providing some excellent movement. Berhalter seems to be earning a larger role in all competitions, though he still has the potential to fall to the bench occasionally.