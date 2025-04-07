Fantasy Soccer
Sebastian Berhalter

Sebastian Berhalter News: Earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Berhalter assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 win over Colorado Rapids.

Berhalter provided one assist while taking a pair of corners during Saturday's win. The midfielder did well throughout the match, linking the entire team together well and providing some excellent movement. Berhalter seems to be earning a larger role in all competitions, though he still has the potential to fall to the bench occasionally.

Sebastian Berhalter
Vancouver Whitecaps FC

