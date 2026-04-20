Sebastian Berhalter News: Four shots during win

Berhalter generated four shots (zero on goal), 10 crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Friday's 3-0 win against Sporting Kansas City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 69th minute.

Berhalter had brilliant volume throughout Friday's rout, adding 10 crosses and four shots even though he couldn't produce any end product. That sort of volume is very encouraging for Berhalter though. Even without any efficiency at the end of those moves. Berhalter will remain a threat in midfield as long as he keeps that sort of volume in league play.