Sebastian Berhalter headshot

Sebastian Berhalter News: Four shots during win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Berhalter generated four shots (zero on goal), 10 crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Friday's 3-0 win against Sporting Kansas City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 69th minute.

Berhalter had brilliant volume throughout Friday's rout, adding 10 crosses and four shots even though he couldn't produce any end product. That sort of volume is very encouraging for Berhalter though. Even without any efficiency at the end of those moves. Berhalter will remain a threat in midfield as long as he keeps that sort of volume in league play.

Sebastian Berhalter
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sebastian Berhalter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sebastian Berhalter See More
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
12 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
354 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 17, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 27, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 20, 2025