Sebastian Berhalter News: Free kick for assist

Berhalter assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), 11 crosses (four accurate) and seven corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Los Angeles Football Club.

For the Whitecaps' most recent game, logged Sunday, Brian White recorded their first goal. It is thanks to a free-kick pass from Berhalter, who already equaled his 2024's three assists. Currently for free kicks, he has the 2025 Whitecaps' most, 13. If the set-piece role remains, Berhalter should update his assists' career high, still three.