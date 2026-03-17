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Sebastian Berhalter News: Goal and assist Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Berhalter scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Sunday's 6-0 victory versus Minnesota United.

Berhalter scored a goal and assisted another, his second consecutive match doing so. He scored the opening goal of the match with a penalty in the 8th minute, then assisted Emmanuel Sabbi's strike in the 43rd minute. He's now ceated 12 chances through four matches this season and has recorded two assists and two secondary assists. He was subbed off in the 65th minute for Oliver Larraz with his side already up 5-0.

Sebastian Berhalter
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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