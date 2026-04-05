Sebastian Berhalter News: Logs 15 crosses and game-winner
Berhalter scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), 15 crosses (three accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Portland Timbers.
Even though Berkhalter did not ensure three consecutive starts with an assist, it was not without a valiant effort. The midfielder updated his season-high crosses to 15 from 12, logged in Vancouver's season opener. On the plus side, by scoring a last-minute goal, Berhalter has scored in three consecutive games, with an additional two assists ensuring five G/A.
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