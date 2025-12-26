Berhalter had a breakout season for Vancouver, playing a key role in the team's success, including a Western Conference title. In 34 appearances (including the playoffs), he made 30 starts, scoring four goals with 10 assists, while also making 78 tackles. He was also the team's main set-piece taker with 196 set-piece crosses and shots. His success resulted in call-ups to the USMNT, where he is expected to perform at his highest level as he looks to earn a spot on the World Cup roster this summer.