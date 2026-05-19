Sebastian Berhalter headshot

Sebastian Berhalter News: Remains active offensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Berhalter registered four shots (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Houston Dynamo.

Despite seeing his goal contribution streak snapped, Berhalter continued to pose a strong attacking threat. He played a role in five of the team's nine shots, logging one key pass and four attempts, though none came from inside the area. The midfielder has now taken at least three shots in four straight games.

Sebastian Berhalter
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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