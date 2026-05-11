Sebastian Berhalter News: Rescues points in win

Berhalter scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), 11 crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus San Jose Earthquakes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 55th minute.

Berhalter's second half goal Saturday leveled the match and helped Vancouver earn a share of the points in a 1-1 road draw versus San Jose. In addition to his goal, the midfielder led the team with 11 crosses (three accurate). Over his last five appearances (five starts), Berhalter has averaged three chances created and 9.6 cross attempts per appearance.