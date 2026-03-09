Sebastian Berhalter News: Scores, assists in win

Berhalter scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 victory against Portland Timbers.

Berhalter assisted in the first goal with a clever touch to set Brian White up, and he could've had a second assist since the midfielder executed the free kick that led to Tristan Blackmon's goal. Berhalter closed out his impressive outing with a goal, slotting the ball home following a low cross from Aziel Jackson. Berhalter has thrived as a playmaker so far this season and should continue to have a key role as a versatile box-to-box midfielder for the Caps.