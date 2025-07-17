Sebastian Berhalter News: Scores goal in victory

Berhalter scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 3-0 win versus Houston Dynamo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 14th minute.

Berhalter extended Vancouver's lead in the 42nd minute by finishing off a composed passing move, marking his second goal of the season and sixth career MLS strike. He created two chances and was decent in the defensive area with two interceptions and four clearances. Berhalter has now scored two goals and provided four assists this season, a total of six goal contributions, a career high for the midfielder.