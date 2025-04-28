Sebastian Berhalter News: Scores in win

Berhalter scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Minnesota United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.

Berhalter was back among the goals during Sundays win, adding an all-around solid showing. He was active on set-pieces yet again and was a pest up and down the pitch. Berhalter has taken on a large role with a Vancouver side that is surging, and seems to have earned crucial minutes in all competitions.