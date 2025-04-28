Fantasy Soccer
Sebastian Berhalter headshot

Sebastian Berhalter News: Scores in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Berhalter scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Minnesota United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 76th minute.

Berhalter was back among the goals during Sundays win, adding an all-around solid showing. He was active on set-pieces yet again and was a pest up and down the pitch. Berhalter has taken on a large role with a Vancouver side that is surging, and seems to have earned crucial minutes in all competitions.

Sebastian Berhalter
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
