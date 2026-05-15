Sebastian Berhalter News: Scores twice in 3-2 win
Berhalter scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal), 10 crosses (three accurate) and six corners in Wednesday's 3-2 victory versus FC Dallas.
Berhalter scored the first and third goals as his side went on to win 3-2 over FC Dallas. He has now scored six goals and provided four assists in his 12 games so far this season. He has scored three goals and provided one assist in his last three games. He has taken three or more shots in four of his last five games. He also created four chances in the game, his fourth time this season creating at least this number.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sebastian Berhalter See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team4 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics37 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding FormMay 1, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical FootApril 17, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop ScoringMarch 27, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sebastian Berhalter See More