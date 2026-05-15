Sebastian Berhalter headshot

Sebastian Berhalter News: Scores twice in 3-2 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Berhalter scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal), 10 crosses (three accurate) and six corners in Wednesday's 3-2 victory versus FC Dallas.

Berhalter scored the first and third goals as his side went on to win 3-2 over FC Dallas. He has now scored six goals and provided four assists in his 12 games so far this season. He has scored three goals and provided one assist in his last three games. He has taken three or more shots in four of his last five games. He also created four chances in the game, his fourth time this season creating at least this number.

Sebastian Berhalter
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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