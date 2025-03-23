Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sebastian Berhalter headshot

Sebastian Berhalter News: Sends 10 crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Berhalter generated three shots (zero on goal), 10 crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Chicago Fire.

Berhalter sent a season-high 10 crosses and landed at least two on target for the fourth time in five appearances this season. He also set a season high with three shots but failed to land one on target for the third time in five outings. Additionally, this marked the second time on the season that he registered a season-high three chances created.

Sebastian Berhalter
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now