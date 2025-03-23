Sebastian Berhalter News: Sends 10 crosses

Berhalter generated three shots (zero on goal), 10 crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Chicago Fire.

Berhalter sent a season-high 10 crosses and landed at least two on target for the fourth time in five appearances this season. He also set a season high with three shots but failed to land one on target for the third time in five outings. Additionally, this marked the second time on the season that he registered a season-high three chances created.