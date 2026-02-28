Sebastian Berhalter headshot

Sebastian Berhalter News: Strong in service

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Berhalter recorded one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (four accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Toronto FC.

Berhalter did his job with eight crosses and four corners, but was unlucky when it came to logging an assist. If he keeps this approach up against a Portland Timbers defense which has let in goals routinely, he's likely to have another robust stat line featuring an assist or two.

Sebastian Berhalter
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
