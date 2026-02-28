Sebastian Berhalter News: Strong in service
Berhalter recorded one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (four accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Toronto FC.
Berhalter did his job with eight crosses and four corners, but was unlucky when it came to logging an assist. If he keeps this approach up against a Portland Timbers defense which has let in goals routinely, he's likely to have another robust stat line featuring an assist or two.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sebastian Berhalter See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form303 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot317 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring338 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha345 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist359 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sebastian Berhalter See More