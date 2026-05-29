Sebastian Boselli News: Signs permanently until 2030

Boselli has been permanently signed by Getafe from River Plate until 2030 after the club exercised their purchase option following his loan spell in the second half of the season, the club announced.

Boselli made 11 La Liga appearances since joining in the winter transfer window, impressing with his defensive solidity and ability to play out from the back. Boselli is a Uruguay youth international and a U20 World Cup winner with the Celeste, and Getafe are betting on his continued development in European football over the next four seasons. The club expressed their excitement at securing his long-term future, with the young defender expected to push for a more prominent role in the first team setup heading into the 2026/27 campaign.