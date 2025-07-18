Menu
Sebastian Breza News: Allows two in rare start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

Breza made four saves and conceded two goals during Wednesday's 2-1 loss against Philadelphia.

Breza was a surprising inclusion in the starting XI, with Jonathan Sirois being benched. And he did a decent job between the posts, despite being beaten once in each half, with no fault for either goal. With nine goals allowed in just three league starts this year, the goalkeeper will hope to get another chance to play during Saturday's home clash against Chicago.

