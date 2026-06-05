Sebastian Caceres Injury: Called up for World Cup

Caceres (concussion) has been called up for the World Cup, but has yet to see an update on his health, according to 889Noticias.MX.

Caceres is yet to see the field since a facial blow in league play, but has been called up by Uruguay either way, as the defender will join them for the World Cup. However, he is met with some questions, as his last appearance was May 3, and he arrived at the Uruguayan training grounds with a mask for protection. It does appear he is then trending in the right direction as the tournament approaches, likely to need to play with a mask if deemed fit, although he is set for more of a rotational role either way.