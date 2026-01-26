Caceres hasn't missed any game with his current issue, and his presence in practice suggests he'll be fit enough to start Saturday versus Necaxa following a two-week rest between matches. He could feature as part of a center-back partnership alongside Ramon Juarez if Israel Reyes (strain) is ruled out of the next few contests. The Uruguayan should be a decent defensive contributor while holding reasonable clean sheet chances after his team limited its opposition to two goals over the previous three Clausura games.