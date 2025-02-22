Fantasy Soccer
Sebastian Caceres headshot

Sebastian Caceres Injury: Out against Pumas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2025 at 6:24pm

Caceres will miss Saturday's derby versus Pumas due to muscle overload, Leon Lecanda of ESPN reports.

Caceres has failed to make the match squad even though his injury is not considered serious for now. The central defender was active in the early stages of the campaign, racking up 20 clearances, 14 tackles and eight interceptions across six matches played. This loss is a blow primarily in terms of roster depth, as this weekend's starters Israel Reyes and Ramon Juarez are both among the most reliable in the league.

Sebastian Caceres
América
More Stats & News
