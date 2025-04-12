Sebastian Caceres Injury: Picks up injury Saturday

Caceres abandoned Saturday's 0-0 draw against Cruz Azul due to injury, according to Goles y Cifras.

Caceres felt an apparent pain in his ankle, ending his participation after 83 minutes on the field against the Cementeros. The central defender was quite productive with five clearances, four tackles won and three interceptions prior to his withdrawal. While it's unclear if this issue is enough to rule him out of the future games, the injury-prone player could be held back for a few days until he's fully fit. Such event would allow all of Ramon Juarez, Israel Reyes and Miguel Vazquez to see their playing time increased.