Sebastian Caceres Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Caceres could miss Saturday's visit to Necaxa while his progress from a knock he suffered last weekend is evaluated, Victor Diaz of ESPN reported Monday.

Caceres played 57 minutes in the Campeon de Campeones trophy match against Tolcua, but he got hurt on an accidental collision with Luis Angel Malagon. The defender is now at risk of seeing his 14-game starting streak across all competitions come to an end. His place in the initial lineup, as well as his defensive numbers, could be well covered by Ramon Juarez, although the versatile Israel Reyes is also capable of operating at center-back.