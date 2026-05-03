Sebastian Caceres Injury: Subs off with concussion Sunday

Caceres left under concussion protocol during Sunday's 3-3 draw versus Pumas.

Caceres was forced to exit the field in the second half after an active performance in the derby. Given that his substitution triggered the concussion protocol, the defender should miss the second leg of the Liga MX quarterfinals, meaning he would return to club play this season only if he recovers quickly and the team advances to the next round. With Israel Reyes working with the Mexican national team, Ramon Juarez and Miguel Vazquez will be expected to start at center-back while Caceres is out.