Sebastian Caceres Injury: Suffers multiple injuries from blow

Caceres (concussion) sustained a direct facial blow which led to his substitution in Sunday's draw with Pumas, with his team now confirming that he also has a fractured zygomatic arch and eye trauma.

Caceres could miss upcoming league games following his exit from the opening playoffs clash, but his return is expected to depend on his progress. With Israel Reyes (international duty) not with the team, Ramon Juarez and Miguel Vazquez will likely take the center-back spots in immediate contests. If the Uruguayan spends several weeks on the sidelines, his participation in the World Cup may be at risk, even though he's currently considered as a depth option for his country.