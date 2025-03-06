Sebastian Caceres News: Plays in CONCACAF clash

Caceres (undisclosed) returned to the lineup in Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup loss to Guadalajara.

Caceres had an unfortunate comeback as his own goal caused his team to lose the first leg of the round of 16 of the continental competition. Either way, it's good news that the center-back is available again after missing a pair of weeks due to a muscle problem. He'll likely play a role in upcoming games, although there could be rotation with other strong options such as Ramon Juarez and Israel Reyes.