Sebastian Caceres headshot

Sebastian Caceres News: Starting against Rayados

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Caceres (ankle) is in the starting lineup to face Monterrey on Wednesday.

Caceres recovered quickly from the issue that forced him off the field in Saturday's match against Cruz Azul. The center-back will likely feature alongside Israel Reyes in a back-four system, with Ramon Juarez dropping to the bench this time. Assuming he's ready for significant minutes, Caceres could be relied on for his Clausura averages of 37.1 accurate passes, 5.5 duels won, 4.6 clearances and 2.2 tackles per game.

Sebastian Caceres
América
