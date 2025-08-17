Caceres bounced back into the starting lineup against the UANL team after staying on the bench in the previous clash. His addition formed a three-man back line along with Ramon Juarez and Israel Reyes, although there's no guarantee that this will continue to be the case in the future. Caceres has fallen short of his usual defensive numbers in the early stage of the season, averaging just 2.0 clearances and 1.3 interceptions per game, but he could have decent clean sheet chances if he plays enough time.