Sebastian Cordova News: Assists as substitute in victory

Cordova assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus Necaxa.

Cordova set up Federico Pereira from a free-kick cross during stoppage time after coming off the bench for the final 15 minutes of the week seven clash. The former Tigres man achieved his first direct contribution for his new team after six league appearances. However, he still seems to be underperforming, considering he has potential to reach a much higher level. He'll need to do that soon to be able to compete with Alexis Vega (knee), Helinho (ankle) and Nicolas Castro (thigh) once they all return from their injuries.