Cordova hasn't seen any action since Sept. 20 despite being a talented asset, so it's reasonable that he'll be out to look for new opportunities, potentially sparking interest from mid-table teams or even some of the top sides in the league. Considering all competitions, he took part in 158 games for the UANL club, scoring 24 goals and 18 assists in that period. However, he struggled a bit in his most recent outings and was completely overshadowed by players like Juan Francisco Brunetta and Ozziel Herrera.