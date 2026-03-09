Sebastian Cordova News: Provides assist in victory

Cordova assisted once to go with six crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-1 victory against FC Juarez.

Cordova created the chance for Antonio Briseno's goal via free-kick cross in the 70th minute of Sunday's matchup. The versatile man has assisted in each of his last two appearances despite being an unused substitute in two straight games in between those performances. He's a talented attacking option, but his playing time and set-piece numbers are now threatened by the return of star playmaker Alexis Vega from a knee injury.