Sebastian Cordova News: Scores opener in win

Cordova scored a goal off two shots (one on target) and created one chance during Saturday's 4-1 win over Leon.

Cordova returned to the team after back-to-back games as an unused substitute and made most of the opportunity. With just five minutes into the game, he opened the scoring for Toluca with a spectacular long-range effort that hit both the crossbar and the far post before bouncing inside the goal line. This was the first goal of the season for the playmaker, who could become an X-factor for his team if given enough playing time during the playoffs.