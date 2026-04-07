Sebastian Jurado News: Allows one goal to Queretaro

Jurado registered one save and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Queretaro. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 26th minute.

Jurado lost his clean sheet to a late strike during an otherwise quiet performance. Additionally, the lone save tied his lowest tally in the Clausura campaign. The keeper has been unreliable as his side continues to struggle to fully neutralize opposing attacks. His next chance to get back on track will be a home matchup versus Xolos' 16th-ranked offense.