Sebastian Jurado News: Allows one in great effort

Jurado made eight saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Monterrey. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 58th minute.

Jurado was a huge reason for the club's win Saturday, making eight saves while only allowing one goal. However, it did make it two straight games since his last clean sheet, with two in six appearances since the new year. He will hope for his third when facing Club Tijuana on Friday.