Sebastian Jurado News: Allows six in loss
Jurado made four saves and conceded six goals during Saturday's 6-1 loss against Monterrey.
Jurado had another nightmare of a game and that could've been even worse as the opposition had a goal disallowed due to an offside and struck the post once in the second half. That's now 11 goals allowed over the last two matches, but the credit should definitely be shared with subpar performances from the defensive line ahead of him.
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